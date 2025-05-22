CHIREC International School Celebrates Stellar Academic Achievements

CHIREC International School in Hyderabad has once again affirmed its academic distinction, achieving stellar results in both IGCSE and CBSE examinations. Demonstrating a perfect 100% pass rate, students excelled in Chemistry and Extended Mathematics, with two achieving global top spots.

The school's commitment to academic excellence and holistic education is evident, with impressive scores across both curriculums. In Grade 10 CBSE results, 48% achieved over 90%, while Grade 12 saw 91% securing Distinctions, showcasing the institution's depth in subject mastery.

CHIREC's educational ethos is built around student well-being and personal growth, with its association with Cognita's Global Well-Being Programme supporting students post-pandemic. CEO Dr. Peter McLaughlin emphasizes creating supportive learning environments where students thrive academically and personally.

