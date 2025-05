U.S. Considers Broader University Crackdown

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday announced that the Trump administration may replicate its recent action against Harvard by targeting other universities for potential sanctions.

Noem's decision to revoke Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification was based on allegations of antisemitism and ties with the Chinese Communist Party, assertions that Harvard firmly denies.

In a Fox News interview, Noem indicated that Columbia University in New York is also under scrutiny, emphasizing that all universities should take heed and ensure compliance with U.S. policies.

