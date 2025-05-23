Left Menu

RV University's Generosity: A Tribute to Pahalgam Victims

RV University has offered free admission to Abhijaya M, son of a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya revealed the news and thanked both the university and Sarthaka Foundation for their support. Urging more institutions to follow suit, Surya aims to aid victims' education.

In a move highlighting empathy and community support, RV University has granted free admission to the son of Manjunath Rao, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya made this announcement on Friday, expressing gratitude toward the institution.

The Bengaluru South MP revealed that Abhijaya M has been admitted to RV University's School of Business undergraduate program, free of charge. Surya lauded the university's generosity, saying it responded positively to his plea for educational support for the victims' families.

Additionally, Sarthaka Foundation, a non-profit organization, has also pledged its support for the ongoing educational needs of Karnataka survivors, following Surya's request. The MP hopes this initiative will inspire similar actions across India to assist victims' educational and healthcare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

