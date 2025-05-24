Left Menu

UK Leads Globally with First School AI Qualifications

A UK exam board, the Learning Resource Network (LRN), has launched the first global qualifications in Artificial Intelligence at International GCSE and A Level, offering structured AI education for students aged 14–19 worldwide. This initiative addresses the growing demand for AI expertise amidst a global digital skills shortage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:57 IST
UK Leads Globally with First School AI Qualifications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A pioneering move by a UK-based exam board has introduced the world's first formal school qualifications in Artificial Intelligence, targeting students aged 14 to 19. These qualifications, available at both International GCSE and A Level, were developed by the Learning Resource Network (LRN) and aim to provide structured AI education across the globe.

The initiative equips students with essential AI knowledge, covering concepts, application, and ethical considerations, paralleling traditional subjects in academic importance. Industry experts highlight these as crucial in addressing the digital skills gap and enhancing the employability of future graduates as AI demand continues to outpace supply.

The qualifications, already utilized by schools in regions like Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, set a precedent for international AI education standards. The UK is leading the charge by offering a complete AI qualification, rather than isolated modules, through widespread LRN implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025