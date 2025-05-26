Left Menu

Ayan Dutta: The Face of Academic Excellence in CBSE 2025

Ayan Dutta achieves a perfect score in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025, facilitated by PhysicsWallah's online classes. His success highlights dedication and the crucial role of family support and structured learning. CEO Atul Kumar praises Ayan’s achievement, emphasizing the power of effective guidance in academic preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:23 IST
New Delhi - In an inspiring feat, Ayan Dutta has achieved a perfect score in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2025, courtesy of PhysicsWallah (PW). Dutta, demonstrating unparalleled dedication and consistency, followed a structured learning plan to attain this remarkable result.

Leveraging online classes provided by PW, which enhanced his conceptual understanding, Ayan revisited key concepts and utilized various resources to bolster his school studies. This achievement was further bolstered by the unwavering support of his family, with Ayan acknowledging his father's enduring belief as a key motivator.

PW's CEO-Online, Atul Kumar, remarked that Ayan's success underscores the effectiveness of strategic effort and comprehensive guidance. This year over two million students appeared for the exams, yet Ayan's accomplishment stands out, highlighting the significant role online learning plays in today's academic landscape.

