Ayan Dutta: The Face of Academic Excellence in CBSE 2025

New Delhi - In an inspiring feat, Ayan Dutta has achieved a perfect score in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2025, courtesy of PhysicsWallah (PW). Dutta, demonstrating unparalleled dedication and consistency, followed a structured learning plan to attain this remarkable result.

Leveraging online classes provided by PW, which enhanced his conceptual understanding, Ayan revisited key concepts and utilized various resources to bolster his school studies. This achievement was further bolstered by the unwavering support of his family, with Ayan acknowledging his father's enduring belief as a key motivator.

PW's CEO-Online, Atul Kumar, remarked that Ayan's success underscores the effectiveness of strategic effort and comprehensive guidance. This year over two million students appeared for the exams, yet Ayan's accomplishment stands out, highlighting the significant role online learning plays in today's academic landscape.