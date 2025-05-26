Left Menu

Trump Contemplates Redirecting Harvard Grants

President Donald Trump announced he is considering reallocating $3 billion in grant funds from Harvard University to trade schools. This consideration follows Trump's administration's recent decision to restrict Ivy League schools from enrolling foreign students, as stated on Truth Social.

Updated: 26-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:05 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is contemplating the reallocation of $3 billion in grant money originally allocated to Harvard University. This move would see the funds redirected to support trade schools across the United States.

The announcement was made on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, and coincides with his administration's recent decision to prevent Ivy League schools from enrolling foreign students.

This proposed reallocation raises significant questions regarding the future of federal funding allocations in the realm of higher education and its impact on both traditional universities and trade schools.

