Left Menu

Chaos at Delhi University: Students Clash Over Exam Admit Cards

At Delhi University's Law Faculty, over 150 students were denied admit cards due to low attendance, sparking tensions. Students locked the examination centre, delaying the exams by two hours. The administration intervened and resumed the exams, but those without admit cards were not allowed to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:16 IST
Chaos at Delhi University: Students Clash Over Exam Admit Cards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions erupted at Delhi University's Law Faculty when more than 150 students were denied admit cards for upcoming exams due to insufficient attendance.

Events turned chaotic as students broke into the examination department, later locking the examination centre and delaying the 9:30 am exam by two hours, protesting their exclusion.

Despite the turmoil, the administration eventually broke the lock and proceeded with the exam, although students lacking admit cards remained barred from entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025