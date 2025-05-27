Chaos at Delhi University: Students Clash Over Exam Admit Cards

Tensions erupted at Delhi University's Law Faculty when more than 150 students were denied admit cards for upcoming exams due to insufficient attendance.

Events turned chaotic as students broke into the examination department, later locking the examination centre and delaying the 9:30 am exam by two hours, protesting their exclusion.

Despite the turmoil, the administration eventually broke the lock and proceeded with the exam, although students lacking admit cards remained barred from entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)