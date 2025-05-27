Left Menu

IIT Delhi Revamps Curriculum to Meet Changing Industry Demands

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has revised its curriculum to address industry demands and reduce student burden. The changes, influenced by AI and sustainability, focus on personalized attention and hands-on learning, introducing an honors program and AI-based programming education.

Updated: 27-05-2025 14:50 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has undertaken a major curriculum overhaul, its first in 12 years, acknowledging the evolving demands of industry and the educational burden on students. This strategic move aims to align education with AI advancements and sustainability needs, as noted by Director Rangan Banerjee during a PTI interview.

Director Banerjee highlighted that the revision process started in 2022 and incorporated extensive feedback from various stakeholders including alumni, students, and faculty. A key feature of the new curriculum is the significant reduction in core credits per semester, especially for first-year students who will now experience smaller class sizes for personalized attention.

The revamped curriculum emphasizes experiential learning, introducing an honors program and pathways for students to earn both bachelor's and master's degrees within five years. All BTech students will receive mandatory training in responsible AI usage, while sustainability education has been integrated across programs, preparing graduates to make a global impact.

