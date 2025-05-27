Solar Power Illuminates Goa's Schools: A Greener Future for Students

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched solar power systems in seven government-operated schools on Tuesday, marking a significant development in sustainable education. This initiative is projected to produce 1.1 lakh units of energy yearly, offering direct benefits to more than 3,000 students.

Named 'Shine On - Embracing Solar Energy for Our Schools', this project is backed by NetApp's corporate social responsibility program. The installations collectively boast a solar capacity of 62.5 kW, slashing electricity bills by up to 75%, and reducing carbon emissions by 95 metric tonnes each year.

Expressing gratitude to partners NETAPP and BharatCares, Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the broader mission of creating a 'greener, smarter, and stronger' Goa. This project not only fosters environmental stewardship among students but also sets a precedent for integrating sustainability into education.

(With inputs from agencies.)