Solar Power Illuminates Goa's Schools: A Greener Future for Students
The Goa government introduced solar power systems in seven state-run schools, courtesy of a CSR initiative by NetApp. Expected to generate 1.1 lakh units annually, this project will result in significant savings and reduced carbon emissions, benefiting over 3,000 students as they learn about sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched solar power systems in seven government-operated schools on Tuesday, marking a significant development in sustainable education. This initiative is projected to produce 1.1 lakh units of energy yearly, offering direct benefits to more than 3,000 students.
Named 'Shine On - Embracing Solar Energy for Our Schools', this project is backed by NetApp's corporate social responsibility program. The installations collectively boast a solar capacity of 62.5 kW, slashing electricity bills by up to 75%, and reducing carbon emissions by 95 metric tonnes each year.
Expressing gratitude to partners NETAPP and BharatCares, Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the broader mission of creating a 'greener, smarter, and stronger' Goa. This project not only fosters environmental stewardship among students but also sets a precedent for integrating sustainability into education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
