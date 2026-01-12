India Positions Farmers as Clean-Energy Producers at Global Renewable Energy Dialogue

India is advancing a bold, integrated vision that places farmers at the centre of the global clean-energy transition. Addressing the Inter-ministerial Dialogue on Scaling Renewable Energy in Agrifood Systems, jointly convened by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi underscored India’s commitment to aligning renewable energy expansion with agriculture, food security and climate resilience.

Speaking on a global platform, Shri Joshi noted that India represents nearly one-sixth of humanity, some of the world’s largest food security programmes, and one of the fastest-growing renewable energy markets. He emphasised that India’s farmers—traditionally revered as Annadata (food providers)—are now increasingly becoming Urjadata (energy providers), enabled by the rapid expansion of decentralised renewable energy solutions.

Renewable Energy as a Unifying Solution

The Union Minister highlighted renewable energy as a rare, unifying response to multiple global challenges—energy access, climate action, agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods—delivered simultaneously rather than in isolation.

India’s approach, he said, combines high ambition with on-ground execution, anchored in stable policies, decentralised implementation, inclusive programme design and strong inter-ministerial coordination.

PM-KUSUM: Scaling Solar in Indian Agriculture

Detailing India’s flagship interventions, Shri Joshi spotlighted the PM-KUSUM scheme, launched in 2019 to integrate solar energy into agriculture through:

Standalone solar pumps

Solarisation of grid-connected irrigation pumps

Decentralised solar power plants

As of late 2025, the scheme has enabled:

Nearly 1 million standalone solar pumps

Over 1.1 million grid-connected pumps solarised

More than 10,200 MW of installed solar capacity

The programme has reduced diesel dependence, stabilised irrigation costs, lowered emissions and shifted public expenditure from recurring subsidies to long-term, asset-based investments in rural infrastructure.

Unlocking Investment and New Rural Income Streams

Shri Joshi noted that policy certainty and aggregation of agricultural demand through national programmes have significantly improved project scale, bankability and private investment interest.

Complementary initiatives—including surplus solar power sale by farmers, the National Bioenergy Programme for converting agricultural residues into energy, and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for rooftop solar—are creating new rural income streams, reducing energy imports and strengthening decentralised energy security.

PM-KUSUM 2.0 and the Rise of Agri-PV

Looking ahead, the Minister announced preparations for PM-KUSUM 2.0, with a sharper focus on decentralised solar solutions and agri-photovoltaics (agri-PV). These systems enable solar power generation alongside agriculture, allowing both to coexist on the same land.

Well-designed agri-PV models, he noted, can:

Maintain or enhance crop yields

Moderate local micro-climates

Generate clean electricity

Diversify and stabilise farmer incomes

With abundant sunshine and over 146 million small landholdings, India is uniquely positioned to scale such solutions nationally—and offer replicable models globally.

Strengthening Global Clean-Energy Partnerships

On the sidelines of the 16th IRENA Assembly, Shri Joshi held several high-level bilateral engagements:

With Ms. Elín Rós , Director General, International Development Cooperation, Iceland, discussions focused on scaling geothermal energy cooperation in India.

With Ms. Ditte Juul Jorgensen , Director-General for Energy at the European Commission, talks reviewed progress under the India–EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership , with emphasis on tangible, on-ground outcomes.

With H.E. Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, discussions reaffirmed strong momentum in India–UAE renewable energy and clean infrastructure investment, supported by India’s expanding domestic manufacturing base and stable policy environment.

Call to Action: Scaling Renewable Agrifood Systems Globally

Concluding his address, Shri Joshi reaffirmed India’s readiness to deepen global partnerships and rapidly scale renewable energy-enabled agrifood systems. He invited governments, multilateral institutions, climate-tech innovators and investors to collaborate in deploying solutions that simultaneously deliver food security, clean energy and rural prosperity.

India’s message from the IRENA–FAO platform was clear: the future of clean energy and food systems is integrated, decentralised and farmer-centric.