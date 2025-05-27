Protests Erupt at Delhi University Over Denied Exam Admit Cards

Tensions erupted at Delhi University's Law Faculty when more than 150 students were denied admit cards for upcoming exams due to insufficient attendance, inciting protests and exam disruptions.

The conflict intensified late on Monday as students reportedly broke into the exam department, escalating to the next morning when they locked the exam center, delaying a scheduled exam by two hours. The administration intervened to unlock the centre, resuming the exams, but barred entry for those without admit cards, as per sources.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the decision, highlighting alleged bias, especially as DUSU president Raunak Khatri, reportedly also failing attendance requirements, was allowed to sit for the exam. ABVP demanded an explanation and called for the Dean's resignation, citing an unfair, non-academic stance by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)