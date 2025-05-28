Left Menu

Germany Tightens Migration Policies: Family Reunification and Citizenship Pathways Affected

Germany has implemented new measures affecting migration, including suspending family reunification rights for subsidiary protection holders and extending naturalization waiting periods. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government aims to ease pressure on integration systems. The changes impact around 380,000 people, primarily Syrians, and overturn earlier reforms by the previous coalition.

Updated: 28-05-2025 16:13 IST
  Country:
  • Germany

Germany's government has approved new measures to tighten migration policies, focusing on family reunification and citizenship pathways. The conservative-led cabinet, under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, decided to suspend family reunification rights for migrants holding subsidiary protection status, affecting around 380,000 people, primarily Syrians.

This move temporarily halts the right of these migrants to bring their children and spouses to Germany, a privilege that previously allowed approximately 12,000 family members to join them annually. The suspension aims to alleviate the pressure on Germany's reception and integration systems, according to the draft law.

Additionally, the government has extended the minimum waiting period for naturalization from three to five years, eliminating a fast-track option introduced earlier by former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. This legislative proposal will be expedited through parliament, bypassing the need for Bundesrat approval.

