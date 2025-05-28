Harvard Cedes Ownership of Controversial Slave Photos to Museum

Harvard University has resolved a lawsuit by relinquishing ownership of historically significant photographs to the International African American Museum. These photos, depicting enslaved individuals from 1850, became the subject of a legal battle led by Tamara Lanier, a descendant of those photographed.

The settlement, announced on Wednesday, marked the end of a six-year fight over the wrongful claim of ownership Harvard held over the images. The photos, along with others of enslaved individuals, will be transferred to the museum in Charleston, South Carolina, instead of going directly to Lanier.

This decision arrives amid Harvard's ongoing legal struggles involving the Trump administration's plans concerning the university's funding and foreign student admissions. The case, initially dismissed, was revived by Massachusetts' highest court in 2022, highlighting Harvard's neglect in addressing Lanier's concerns and its responsibilities towards the descendants of those photographed.

