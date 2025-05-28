Left Menu

BBMP Educational Institutions Set to Reopen

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has announced that its educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will reopen on May 29. The Special Commissioner confirmed this development. Admissions for the 2025-26 academic year are ongoing and will continue until June 20, as stated in an official press note.

Updated: 28-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:54 IST
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has unveiled plans to reopen all its educational institutions on May 29, marking a significant step in the city's educational calendar.

The Special Commissioner of the Education Department, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, confirmed the reopening, bringing relief to students and educators.

According to an official BBMP statement, admissions for the 2025-26 academic year are currently open and will remain so until June 20.

