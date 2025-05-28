BBMP Educational Institutions Set to Reopen

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has unveiled plans to reopen all its educational institutions on May 29, marking a significant step in the city's educational calendar.

The Special Commissioner of the Education Department, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, confirmed the reopening, bringing relief to students and educators.

According to an official BBMP statement, admissions for the 2025-26 academic year are currently open and will remain so until June 20.