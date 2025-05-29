TOEFL Test to Get Personalized AI-Driven Upgrade by 2026

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will see significant updates starting in 2026, becoming a more personalized experience with real-time adaptive testing, the Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced.

The Princeton-based ETS, which oversees TOEFL and GRE, revealed that the exam will incorporate a multi-stage adaptive design for reading and listening sections. The adjustments aim to reflect modern, equitable topics and better emulate real academic environments like group discussions. These enhancements will help non-native English speakers showcase their language skills more accurately.

Additionally, the TOEFL score format will expand with an intuitive scale of 1–6, aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), making score interpretations more straightforward. Updates to the home edition, including AI-assisted verification, are slated for May 2025, offering a smoother testing experience.