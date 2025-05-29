Left Menu

TOEFL Test to Get Personalized AI-Driven Upgrade by 2026

From 2026, the TOEFL exam will adopt AI-assisted features for a more personalized test experience. Changes include a multi-stage adaptive design for reading and listening sections and a new score scale aligned with the CEFR. These updates aim for greater fairness and relevance in assessing English proficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:40 IST
The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will see significant updates starting in 2026, becoming a more personalized experience with real-time adaptive testing, the Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced.

The Princeton-based ETS, which oversees TOEFL and GRE, revealed that the exam will incorporate a multi-stage adaptive design for reading and listening sections. The adjustments aim to reflect modern, equitable topics and better emulate real academic environments like group discussions. These enhancements will help non-native English speakers showcase their language skills more accurately.

Additionally, the TOEFL score format will expand with an intuitive scale of 1–6, aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), making score interpretations more straightforward. Updates to the home edition, including AI-assisted verification, are slated for May 2025, offering a smoother testing experience.

