Rekha Gupta Celebrates Student Success and Pushes for Educational Reform

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated CBSE exam toppers at a Delhi event, emphasizing educational reforms. She honored students and school principals, pledging to make government schools a top choice for parents through improvements such as smart classrooms and inclusive education. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced plans for new CM Shri Schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:14 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the outstanding performance of CBSE Class 10 and 12 toppers, honoring them with tablets in a ceremony at Rajkiya Pratibha Bal Vikas Vidyalaya. Principals of 20 Delhi government schools were also recognized with computers for achieving perfect results.

The event showcased Gupta's dedication to educational reform, highlighting her goal to make government schools the first choice for parents. Plans include smart classrooms, clean facilities, and modern libraries, with a focus on supporting all students, especially those needing extra help. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the opening of 75 new CM Shri Schools.

Gupta praised the perseverance of students, recalled her days at a Delhi government school, and acknowledged support from stakeholders like Education Minister Ashish Sood and the SBI. The initiative aims to elevate government schools to the standard of prestigious institutions like Delhi University.

