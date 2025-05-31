PhysicsWallah Students Shine in RBSE Class 10 Board Exams

In Bharatpur, on May 31, 2025, students from the edtech platform PhysicsWallah have recorded impressive results in the RBSE Class 10 Board Examinations. Among them, Chanchal from Gopalgarh emerged as the top scorer, with an exemplary 99.83%. Deepika from Weir and Avani Sharma from Sikar also performed exceptionally with 99.67% and 99.33%, respectively. Their success highlights the growing role of online learning programs in education.

A total of four students from PhysicsWallah achieved scores upwards of 99%, while 51 students scored more than 98%, and over 250 secured 95% and above. Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah's Founder and CEO, praised the students' dedication and emphasized the importance of structured learning in achieving excellent results. Online classes at PhysicsWallah have been instrumental in helping students understand concepts effectively, as evidenced by Chanchal's preparation strategies.

This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for these vital examinations, underscoring the rising importance of University Board certifications as academic milestones. With its roots as a YouTube channel, PhysicsWallah has evolved into a platform offering diverse educational resources across India, revolutionizing the country's education landscape through tech-enabled hybrid learning methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)