Girls Triumph in Jharkhand's Class 12 Science and Commerce Exams

In the latest results from the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), girls have excelled in the Class 12 Science and Commerce examinations, surpassing their male counterparts.

State Education Minister Ramdas Soren announced the outcomes, highlighting that girls achieved an 80.53% pass rate in Science and 95.05% in Commerce, compared to boys' 78.47% and 89.61% respectively. Ankita Dutta and Reshmi Kumari emerged as toppers in their respective streams.

The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was recorded at 79.26%, while Commerce stood at 91.92%. Latehar district led with the highest pass rate. Esteemed state figures, including the Governor and Chief Minister, extended their congratulations to all students, parents, and teachers involved.

