Caretaker Arrested in Dehradun for Assaulting Differently-Abled Students

In a shocking incident in Dehradun, a school caretaker has been apprehended by the police for allegedly committing heinous acts against two differently-abled minor students. According to the police, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested following an official complaint from the children's mother.

The mother of the victims accused the caretaker of both physical assault and sexual abuse against her children, leading to legal action under the POCSO Act. The police acted swiftly, ensuring the children underwent medical examinations while informing the Child Welfare Committee about the distressing case.

Investigators have seized CCTV footage and other evidence from the school premises to build a robust case against the accused, who is originally from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh but was residing in Kargi Chowk, Dehradun at the time of the alleged incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)