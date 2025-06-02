Revolutionizing Tech Education: USTU's AI & ML B.Tech. Program Launch

Mumbai, June 2nd, 2025 - Universal SkillTech University, Mumbai, in collaboration with Microsoft, has introduced a trailblazing B.Tech. program specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This initiative is designed to enhance students' career readiness, equipping them with crucial skills for the rapidly evolving tech sector.

Located strategically in North Mumbai, USTU has quickly become a center for industry-focused education. The AI & ML program emphasizes a balanced approach to learning, integrating academic theory with real-world applications and extensive industry networking, effectively showcasing USTU's 'Learn + Work + Network = Placement' philosophy.

In partnership with byteXL and Microsoft's resources, the program ensures students gain hands-on experience with advanced Gen AI tools and live projects, fostering a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge algorithms and intelligent systems. Faculty experts and tech leaders have crafted the curriculum to align with the fast-paced developments in the AI domain.