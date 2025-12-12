Wipro and Microsoft Forge AI Revolution with New Innovation Hub

Wipro, a leading IT services firm, has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to launch the Microsoft Innovation Hub at its Partner Labs in Bengaluru. This initiative is designed to expedite the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across diverse sectors.

The three-year partnership aims to assist companies in becoming pioneers in AI integration, transforming operations by embedding AI technologies deeply into their core functions. The alliance leverages Wipro's consulting and engineering expertise in conjunction with Microsoft's AI and cloud offerings, such as Azure and GitHub Copilot, to drive sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

The new hub will enable Wipro and Microsoft to cooperatively develop AI solutions tailored to multiple industries, including finance, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. The collaboration is part of a broader effort to support Wipro's initiatives in AI infusion, training over 25,000 employees and deploying 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses to nurture an AI-proficient workforce.

