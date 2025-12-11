India slated to become number one community in world with GitHub by 2030, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
