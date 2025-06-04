Maharashtra ITIs to Celebrate Shivaji Coronation Day with Nationwide Lecture Series

Maharashtra's government has announced an educational initiative to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation anniversary with a lecture series in all state Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha detailed that this series, launching on June 6, aims to foster national consciousness and patriotism among students.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the event with a video address, highlighting the 'rashtrahit' theme under the Panch Parivartan mission. Topics include family awareness, social harmony, environmental conservation, civic responsibilities, and indigenous ideals, all centered around national interest.

The minister also introduced six new courses—artificial intelligence, industrial robotics, drone technology, 3D printing, electric vehicle technology, and solar energy systems—designed to provide global-standard training. These efforts align with a Public-Private Partnership model, aiming to boost employment opportunities by aligning educational outputs with industry demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)