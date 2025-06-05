Cuban Students Protest Internet Data Price Hike

Cuban students rallied on Wednesday, demanding further reductions in internet data rates, after deeming Monday's concession as inadequate.

At the University of Havana, protest surged as students urged for class boycotts against the hikes, despite slight attendance dips. Tensions remain high even as Etecsa offered some discounts.

Etecsa's new data cap has been criticized, with the costs for additional data surpassing monthly wages. The hikes, intended to fund infrastructure upgrades, are a contentious issue amid Cuba's high inflation.