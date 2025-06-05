Left Menu

Cuban Students Protest Internet Data Price Hike

Cuban students are protesting against recent increases in internet data prices, saying concessions made by the state telecom firm Etecsa are insufficient. Students at the University of Havana have been calling for class boycotts, insisting on reasonable pricing to support their academic needs in the face of inflation.

Updated: 05-06-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuban students rallied on Wednesday, demanding further reductions in internet data rates, after deeming Monday's concession as inadequate.

At the University of Havana, protest surged as students urged for class boycotts against the hikes, despite slight attendance dips. Tensions remain high even as Etecsa offered some discounts.

Etecsa's new data cap has been criticized, with the costs for additional data surpassing monthly wages. The hikes, intended to fund infrastructure upgrades, are a contentious issue amid Cuba's high inflation.

