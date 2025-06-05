Cuban Students Protest Internet Data Price Hike
Cuban students are protesting against recent increases in internet data prices, saying concessions made by the state telecom firm Etecsa are insufficient. Students at the University of Havana have been calling for class boycotts, insisting on reasonable pricing to support their academic needs in the face of inflation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:04 IST
Cuban students rallied on Wednesday, demanding further reductions in internet data rates, after deeming Monday's concession as inadequate.
At the University of Havana, protest surged as students urged for class boycotts against the hikes, despite slight attendance dips. Tensions remain high even as Etecsa offered some discounts.
Etecsa's new data cap has been criticized, with the costs for additional data surpassing monthly wages. The hikes, intended to fund infrastructure upgrades, are a contentious issue amid Cuba's high inflation.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Road: Fatal Accident Sparks Protest in Muzaffarnagar
BJD Stages Protest for SEBC Reservation in Odisha
Protest Erupts Over Allegations Against DMK Functionary
Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction
PTI Urges Swift Justice for Imran Khan Amid Protests and Legal Battles