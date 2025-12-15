Left Menu

Akhilesh slams UP govt over alleged police excesses on protesting aspirants in Prayagraj

He further alleged that corruption was at its peak under the present government, claiming that every department was plagued by graft and loot.Yadav also posted a video of police action against students.The UPPSC aspirants, during their protest in Prayagraj on Monday, demanded making the cut-off percentage for all categories, received marks and answer sheets of various examinations public.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:08 IST
Akhilesh slams UP govt over alleged police excesses on protesting aspirants in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday condemned the ''inhuman treatment and misconduct'' meted out to students and youths protesting in Prayagraj against alleged corruption at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was displaying ''arrogance of power'' by resorting to lathi-charge, assault and alleged acts of humiliation, including pulling hair, against unemployed youths who were raising issues related to examinations and recruitment, the SP chief said in a statement.

He said students and educated youths did not want to fight but were only demanding a transparent and fair recruitment process.

''We stand with competitive exam aspirants as their moral strength,'' the SP chief said, while pressing for a ''Special Investigation Report (SIR)'' into allegations of a flawed examination system and corrupt selection process in the UPPSC.

Yadav alleged that the BJP would never be forgiven by the youth for what he described as barbaric behaviour. ''Jobs are not on the BJP's agenda. When the BJP goes, jobs will come,'' he said.

Accusing the ruling party of betraying students and youths, Yadav said the BJP had made false promises about employment and failed to fulfil them. He further alleged that corruption was at its peak under the present government, claiming that every department was plagued by graft and loot.

Yadav also posted a video of police action against students.

The UPPSC aspirants, during their protest in Prayagraj on Monday, demanded making the cut-off percentage for all categories, received marks and answer sheets of various examinations public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025