Over 20 IYC protesters detained during Parliament march in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:48 IST
Over 20 protesters of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were detained on Monday when they attempted to march towards Parliament as part of their 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod' protest, police sources said.

The demonstrators were participating in a 'Parliament Gherao' called by the IYC on ''vote theft'' issue.

''We have detained at least 20 protesters as preventive detentions to maintain law and order,'' said the police source.

The protest was organised under the leadership of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib. Youth Congress workers had gathered at Jantar Mantar before moving towards Parliament.

