Sichuan Province's Bold Proposal: Boosting Birth Rates with Extended Leave

Sichuan's health authorities propose extending marriage and maternity leave to boost China's birth rates amidst a population decline. The province is seeking public feedback, aiming to foster a fertility-friendly society. Measures address low birth rates and the impending retirement of millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Health authorities in Sichuan, a province in southwestern China, have introduced a proposal to extend marriage leave to 25 days and maternity leave to 150 days. This initiative aims to foster a fertility-friendly environment to counteract the nation's declining birth rates and aging population.

Sichuan's Health Commission, having posted the draft plan on its website, is inviting public comments from May 30 to June 30. With a populous of 84 million, the province seeks to drastically increase marital and parental leave durations, including extending paternity leave to 30 days, promoting shared childcare responsibilities.

China has encountered declining birth rates due to stringent policies, urbanization, and economic constraints. In response, various measures, like promoting 'love education' in universities, have been enacted nationwide to encourage marriage and childbearing at suitable ages. The Sichuan proposal is part of efforts to avert a crisis as a major segment of the population approaches retirement age.

