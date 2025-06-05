Left Menu

OpenAI Academy India: Pioneering AI Education with IndiaAI Mission

OpenAI and IndiaAI Mission have launched OpenAI Academy India, their first international education platform expansion. The initiative aims to enhance AI education access, leveraging India's developer community and digital network. It includes training for diverse learners through digital and in-person formats, alongside hosting workshops and hackathons.

OpenAI, in collaboration with India's IT Ministry under the IndiaAI Mission, has unveiled the OpenAI Academy India. This marks the ChatGPT maker's inaugural expansion of its educational platform internationally. The new platform is designed to expand access to AI education and tools across India, leveraging the country's burgeoning developer community and innovative digital infrastructure.

The initiative, documented through a memorandum of understanding between OpenAI and IndiaAI, aims to enhance India's skills landscape. Through the FutureSkills pillar, OpenAI Academy India will provide AI skills training to a broad audience, encompassing students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners. The educational content will initially be available in English and Hindi, with plans to add more regional languages.

The academy's offerings include a blend of digital and face-to-face learning experiences, accessible through platforms like iGOT Karmayogi. OpenAI plans to conduct webinars, in-person workshops across several cities, and hackathons in partnership with IndiaAI. Such initiatives are set to propel India's AI mission, facilitating community learning and fostering locally relevant innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

