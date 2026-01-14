Left Menu

California's Crackdown on Generative AI: Demanding Accountability from Elon Musk's xAI

California officials are seeking explanations from Elon Musk's xAI amid concerns over the platform's potential role in spreading non-consensual sexual images. Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom have urged investigations and accountability. Musk denies awareness of any such content generated by xAI's Grok chatbot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:22 IST
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

California's government has initiated a demand for answers from Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, as concerns mount over the distribution of non-consensual sexual content by the platform.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, speaking out on the issue, emphasized the urgency for xAI to clarify its measures to thwart the creation and dissemination of such material. This call for action follows a similar appeal from Governor Gavin Newsom for a comprehensive investigation, aiming to hold xAI accountable for its impact.

Musk responded on Wednesday, asserting a lack of knowledge about the alleged generation of underage explicit images by xAI's Grok chatbot. The situation underscores the increasing scrutiny technology firms face regarding content moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

