California's government has initiated a demand for answers from Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, as concerns mount over the distribution of non-consensual sexual content by the platform.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, speaking out on the issue, emphasized the urgency for xAI to clarify its measures to thwart the creation and dissemination of such material. This call for action follows a similar appeal from Governor Gavin Newsom for a comprehensive investigation, aiming to hold xAI accountable for its impact.

Musk responded on Wednesday, asserting a lack of knowledge about the alleged generation of underage explicit images by xAI's Grok chatbot. The situation underscores the increasing scrutiny technology firms face regarding content moderation.

