Empowering Education: Indian Languages Take Front Seat
A consultative committee meeting led by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Indore discussed the promotion of Indian languages in education. Key topics included using modern technology to support multilingual classrooms and the introduction of Hindi in medical, law, and engineering education across India.
- Country:
- India
A recent meeting in Indore, chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, aimed to promote the use of Indian languages in educational institutions. The consultative committee focused on advancing language use in both school and higher education settings.
Key discussions included utilizing modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence to foster multilingual classrooms, allowing students from diverse linguistic backgrounds to learn together. Secretary of Higher Education Department, Vineet Joshi, highlighted these innovative ideas.
Notably, Hindi medical education is now offered in Madhya Pradesh and other states, with similar initiatives in law and engineering fields across the country. These steps mark significant progress in incorporating local languages into professional education.
