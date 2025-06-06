Empowering Education: Indian Languages Take Front Seat

A recent meeting in Indore, chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, aimed to promote the use of Indian languages in educational institutions. The consultative committee focused on advancing language use in both school and higher education settings.

Key discussions included utilizing modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence to foster multilingual classrooms, allowing students from diverse linguistic backgrounds to learn together. Secretary of Higher Education Department, Vineet Joshi, highlighted these innovative ideas.

Notably, Hindi medical education is now offered in Madhya Pradesh and other states, with similar initiatives in law and engineering fields across the country. These steps mark significant progress in incorporating local languages into professional education.