Catholic Schools in Africa: Education's Double-Edged Sword

Catholic schools in sub-Saharan Africa, once bastions of quality education for all, face criticism as tuition fees rise, potentially excluding less affluent families. Despite a tradition of support for education, rising costs tied to privatization pressures are challenging the Church's mission of inclusive education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Uganda

In sub-Saharan Africa, Catholic schools, renowned for delivering quality education to underprivileged families, are under scrutiny as tuition fees continue to rise.

This development poses a threat to their mission of inclusivity, as the increasing costs may drive less affluent families away, contradicting the Church's foundational values.

Amid privatization pressures and economic challenges, calls are growing for the Catholic Church to lead in regulating tuition fees and ensure its educational offerings remain accessible to all economic classes.

