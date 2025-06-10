Left Menu

SPJIMR Achieves Top Honors for Positive Societal Impact in 2025

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has been recognized for its societal impact and sustainability in the sixth Positive Impact Rating, achieving Level 5 as a Pioneering School for the fifth consecutive year. SPJIMR maintains its focus on integrating societal impact in management education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:48 IST
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) continues to excel in its societal impact and commitment to sustainability, as recognised in the sixth edition of the Positive Impact Rating (PIR). The esteemed institution secured Level 5, the top-tier 'Pioneering' status, for an impressive fifth consecutive year. This year's PIR, revealed at the PIR Global Summit 2025, involved 86 business schools globally and over 17,000 student responses, marking a 13% increase from the previous year.

Associated Professor and Director of Corporate Citizenship Chandrika Parmar emphasized the institute's dedication to management education that mirrors societal needs, through programmes like DoCC, Abhyudaya, and Science of Spirituality. SPJIMR's continuous acknowledgment underscores its collective commitment to fostering leaders prepared with both skill and ethical values.

SPJIMR, acknowledged globally and by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's top business school, boasts the international 'triple crown' of accreditations and remains steadfast in advancing innovative education while cultivating socially responsible leaders. For more insights into SPJIMR's impactful initiatives, visit SPJIMR.org.

(With inputs from agencies.)

