Rahul Gandhi Inspires Raebareli's Future Leaders

In a heartfelt interaction, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with high school toppers from Raebareli, engaging them in a discussion about their future plans. The meeting, video footage of which has been posted on YouTube, showcased Gandhi's interaction not just with the students but also their parents.

During the meeting, Gandhi delved into discussions about the students' preparations and aspirations. He highlighted the dedication and seriousness of these young achievers while recognizing the essential support provided by their families in navigating challenges.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of having a clear direction and understanding of alternative career options to aid students in making informed decisions. As a nostalgic touch, he enjoyed cold coffee with the students, extending his best wishes for their promising futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)