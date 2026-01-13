Left Menu

Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, emphasizes educational institutions' roles in fostering leadership and innovation. He underscores the importance of instilling values like compassion and resilience and highlights cultural heritage's role in societal growth. Sinha urges educators to inspire and promote innovation beyond traditional lectures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:02 IST
Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm statement against traditional perceptions of higher education, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir emphasized the need for colleges to transcend being mere degree mills. He stressed that education should nurture leaders, innovators, and change-makers, beyond just ensuring employment.

Governor Sinha spoke at a launch event for a special edition of the Sangarmal magazine by The Hindu Education Society Kashmir. He urged educational institutions to develop strong industry connections, digital proficiency, and practical skills, so they serve as centers for life improvement.

Sinha further highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage as a powerful tool for societal growth. He encouraged educators not only to lecture but also to inspire students to innovate and establish startups, using heritage as a foundation for ethical growth and societal advancement.

TRENDING

1
Fed Leadership: Independence under Pressure

Fed Leadership: Independence under Pressure

 Global
2
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
3
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
4
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026