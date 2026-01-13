Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

In a firm statement against traditional perceptions of higher education, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir emphasized the need for colleges to transcend being mere degree mills. He stressed that education should nurture leaders, innovators, and change-makers, beyond just ensuring employment.

Governor Sinha spoke at a launch event for a special edition of the Sangarmal magazine by The Hindu Education Society Kashmir. He urged educational institutions to develop strong industry connections, digital proficiency, and practical skills, so they serve as centers for life improvement.

Sinha further highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage as a powerful tool for societal growth. He encouraged educators not only to lecture but also to inspire students to innovate and establish startups, using heritage as a foundation for ethical growth and societal advancement.