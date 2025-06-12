Left Menu

West Bengal Schools Close Amid Heatwave

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu announced a temporary suspension of classes in state-run and state-aided schools due to a heatwave on June 13-14. Private schools have also been advised to follow suit. Despite recent rains, hot and humid conditions have intensified, affecting students' ability to attend classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:24 IST
West Bengal Schools Close Amid Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is taking proactive measures as Educational Minister Bratya Basu announced the suspension of classes in state-run and state-aided schools due to heatwave conditions on June 13-14.

In a post on social media platform X, Minister Basu emphasized the need for closure, citing the challenging weather conditions that have made it difficult for students to attend classes comfortably. Private schools have also been urged to consider closing.

While the holiday excludes hill regions, teachers and staff are still expected to report for work, according to a communique from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025