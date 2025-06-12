West Bengal Schools Close Amid Heatwave

West Bengal is taking proactive measures as Educational Minister Bratya Basu announced the suspension of classes in state-run and state-aided schools due to heatwave conditions on June 13-14.

In a post on social media platform X, Minister Basu emphasized the need for closure, citing the challenging weather conditions that have made it difficult for students to attend classes comfortably. Private schools have also been urged to consider closing.

While the holiday excludes hill regions, teachers and staff are still expected to report for work, according to a communique from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)