Delhi High Court Urges Formation of Parent-Teacher Associations in Private Schools

The Delhi High Court has instructed the city government to ensure the establishment and functionality of parent-teacher associations (PTAs) within private schools. The directive came from a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, following a public interest litigation (PIL) by NGO Justice for All.

The NGO's petition points to a widespread failure of unaided private schools in Delhi to comply with the Delhi School Education Act by not constituting PTAs. PTAs are crucial for fostering cooperation between parents and teachers and play a significant role in school governance and accountability.

The court has asked the Directorate of Education to detail the steps taken to ensure every school has a PTA. The court emphasized PTAs' role in appealing illegal fee hikes, acting against educational commercialization. The NGO advocates for better oversight on PTA formations and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)