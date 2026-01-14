Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Formation of Parent-Teacher Associations in Private Schools

The Delhi High Court has mandated the city government to establish and operationalize parent-teacher associations (PTAs) in private schools. This follows a PIL highlighting systemic failures in forming PTAs, necessary for governance and accountability in schools. The PTA also aims to regulate unfair fee practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:14 IST
Delhi High Court Urges Formation of Parent-Teacher Associations in Private Schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the city government to ensure the establishment and functionality of parent-teacher associations (PTAs) within private schools. The directive came from a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, following a public interest litigation (PIL) by NGO Justice for All.

The NGO's petition points to a widespread failure of unaided private schools in Delhi to comply with the Delhi School Education Act by not constituting PTAs. PTAs are crucial for fostering cooperation between parents and teachers and play a significant role in school governance and accountability.

The court has asked the Directorate of Education to detail the steps taken to ensure every school has a PTA. The court emphasized PTAs' role in appealing illegal fee hikes, acting against educational commercialization. The NGO advocates for better oversight on PTA formations and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

 Global
2
Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials

Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials

 Global
3
Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

 United States
4
Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026