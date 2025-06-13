Soaring Temps Urge Reevaluation of School Timings in Hamirpur

Parents of students attending schools in Hamirpur have appealed to the district administration for a change in school timings as temperatures in Himachal Pradesh continue to rise. With temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius, parents express concerns over heat risks faced by their children.

Roshan Lal, a concerned parent, urged the Deputy Director of Education and Deputy Commissioner to consider revising school hours to either 7 am to 12 pm or 7.30 am to 12.30 pm to protect students from heat-related illnesses. Currently, students must attend classes by 9 am, according to the regular schedule.

While some districts like Una have already closed schools for summer vacations, Hamirpur faces ongoing concerns, as students and teachers combat soaring temperatures. The local authorities monitor the situation, awaiting guidance from educational departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)