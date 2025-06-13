Telangana's Educational Leap Forward: 571 New Schools to Bridge Accessibility Gap
Telangana is opening 571 new schools to enhance educational accessibility across rural and urban areas. With a focus on infrastructure, teacher training, and skill development, the initiative aims to elevate standards in state-run schools. Coordination with municipal authorities ensures schools are built on government plots for social welfare.
In a significant move to boost educational accessibility, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the establishment of 571 new schools statewide. This initiative targets both rural and urban areas to cater to the educational needs of students.
Reddy held a strategic meeting with education officials as schools prepare to reopen on June 12, post-summer vacation. The government's stance is clear: no compromise on quality education and facilities, backed by a pledge that funding will not hinder infrastructural and educational advancements.
The plan includes coordinated efforts with the municipal administration for land allocation dedicated to social causes. Additionally, rationalization of educational institutions for SC, ST, BC, and minorities is on the agenda to maintain optimal student numbers.
