Mizoram MP Pushes for Timely Scholarships and Tribal Development
Mizoram's sole Lok Sabha MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has urged the Centre to ensure timely release of post-matric scholarships to prevent student crises. Meeting in New Delhi, he asked for special focus on Mizoram's tribal development. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs assured efforts for timely disbursement and development support.
Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, called on the Centre to ensure the timely release of post-matric scholarships, stressing that delays cause significant hardship for students.
In a recent meeting with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Secretary Vibhu Nayar in New Delhi, Vanlalhmangaiha emphasized the importance of punctual scholarship disbursements to prevent student crises.
Nayar assured him that efforts would be made to expedite the scholarship distribution and promised assistance for Mizoram's tribal development initiatives. He also encouraged Mizoram to leverage various projects and welfare schemes offered by the Tribal Ministry to enhance local development.
