Mizoram MP Pushes for Timely Scholarships and Tribal Development

Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, called on the Centre to ensure the timely release of post-matric scholarships, stressing that delays cause significant hardship for students.

In a recent meeting with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Secretary Vibhu Nayar in New Delhi, Vanlalhmangaiha emphasized the importance of punctual scholarship disbursements to prevent student crises.

Nayar assured him that efforts would be made to expedite the scholarship distribution and promised assistance for Mizoram's tribal development initiatives. He also encouraged Mizoram to leverage various projects and welfare schemes offered by the Tribal Ministry to enhance local development.

