Ukraine Embraces Multiple Citizenship Amidst Demographic Challenges

Ukraine's parliament has taken a significant step by passing a new law permitting citizens to hold multiple nationalities. This measure is designed to tackle a demographic crisis that has been exacerbated by ongoing conflict with Russia, and to improve connections with the global Ukrainian diaspora.

The legislation was passed with the approval of 243 deputies. Oleksiy Chernyshov, the minister for unity, praised the decision as crucial for maintaining and restoring bonds with millions of Ukrainians worldwide. Until now, Ukrainian law did not acknowledge dual citizenship, which forced ethnic Ukrainians abroad to forego other passports if they desired Ukrainian nationality.

The new law highlights the pressing need for multiple citizenship following Russia's invasion in February 2022, amid ongoing population decline. More than 5 million Ukrainians have relocated to Europe during the conflict, and the legislation will facilitate citizenship for children born to Ukrainians overseas and foreigners fighting for Ukraine. The government plans to list countries whose nationals can hold dual Ukrainian citizenship, excluding, with conditions, Russian citizens.