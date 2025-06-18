Left Menu

Ukraine Embraces Multiple Citizenship Amidst Demographic Challenges

Ukraine's parliament has approved a law allowing citizens to hold multiple nationalities, addressing demographic challenges worsened by the ongoing conflict with Russia. The move aims to strengthen ties with the Ukrainian diaspora. Previously, dual or multiple citizenship was not recognized, complicating ties for ethnic Ukrainians abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:26 IST
Ukraine Embraces Multiple Citizenship Amidst Demographic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's parliament has taken a significant step by passing a new law permitting citizens to hold multiple nationalities. This measure is designed to tackle a demographic crisis that has been exacerbated by ongoing conflict with Russia, and to improve connections with the global Ukrainian diaspora.

The legislation was passed with the approval of 243 deputies. Oleksiy Chernyshov, the minister for unity, praised the decision as crucial for maintaining and restoring bonds with millions of Ukrainians worldwide. Until now, Ukrainian law did not acknowledge dual citizenship, which forced ethnic Ukrainians abroad to forego other passports if they desired Ukrainian nationality.

The new law highlights the pressing need for multiple citizenship following Russia's invasion in February 2022, amid ongoing population decline. More than 5 million Ukrainians have relocated to Europe during the conflict, and the legislation will facilitate citizenship for children born to Ukrainians overseas and foreigners fighting for Ukraine. The government plans to list countries whose nationals can hold dual Ukrainian citizenship, excluding, with conditions, Russian citizens.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025