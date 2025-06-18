Ukraine Embraces Multiple Citizenship Amidst Demographic Challenges
Ukraine's parliament has approved a law allowing citizens to hold multiple nationalities, addressing demographic challenges worsened by the ongoing conflict with Russia. The move aims to strengthen ties with the Ukrainian diaspora. Previously, dual or multiple citizenship was not recognized, complicating ties for ethnic Ukrainians abroad.
Ukraine's parliament has taken a significant step by passing a new law permitting citizens to hold multiple nationalities. This measure is designed to tackle a demographic crisis that has been exacerbated by ongoing conflict with Russia, and to improve connections with the global Ukrainian diaspora.
The legislation was passed with the approval of 243 deputies. Oleksiy Chernyshov, the minister for unity, praised the decision as crucial for maintaining and restoring bonds with millions of Ukrainians worldwide. Until now, Ukrainian law did not acknowledge dual citizenship, which forced ethnic Ukrainians abroad to forego other passports if they desired Ukrainian nationality.
The new law highlights the pressing need for multiple citizenship following Russia's invasion in February 2022, amid ongoing population decline. More than 5 million Ukrainians have relocated to Europe during the conflict, and the legislation will facilitate citizenship for children born to Ukrainians overseas and foreigners fighting for Ukraine. The government plans to list countries whose nationals can hold dual Ukrainian citizenship, excluding, with conditions, Russian citizens.
ALSO READ
South Koreans vote for new president in wake of Yoon's ouster over martial law
UPDATE 2-South Koreans vote for president in hope of restoring stability after martial law crisis
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-South Koreans vote for president in hope of restoring stability after martial law crisis
Union Home secretary discusses border fencing, law & order situation with Manipur Governor
Mongolian PM resigns after losing parliament backing, street protests