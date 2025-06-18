Addressing School Dropout Crisis: A Call for Action

School dropout rates at the secondary level remain alarmingly high in several Indian states, according to a recent Education Ministry report. States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal are among those with significant dropout issues.

To combat this, the central government has recommended states implement measures from the National Education Policy, 2020. Officials aim for a 100% Gross Enrolment Rate by 2030, targeting dropout rates as a major obstacle.

The Project Approval Board report identifies key areas for improvement, advising states to conduct door-to-door surveys and enhance enrolment drives to identify out-of-school children. Regular monitoring and increased focus on both Gross Enrolment Ratio and Net Enrolment Ratio are crucial steps forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)