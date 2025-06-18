Left Menu

Addressing School Dropout Crisis: A Call for Action

High dropout rates at the secondary level in several Indian states prompt government intervention, as outlined in the National Education Policy. States like Karnataka, Bihar, and West Bengal face scrutiny to improve Gross Enrolment Rates. Strategies include special enrolment drives and data monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

School dropout rates at the secondary level remain alarmingly high in several Indian states, according to a recent Education Ministry report. States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal are among those with significant dropout issues.

To combat this, the central government has recommended states implement measures from the National Education Policy, 2020. Officials aim for a 100% Gross Enrolment Rate by 2030, targeting dropout rates as a major obstacle.

The Project Approval Board report identifies key areas for improvement, advising states to conduct door-to-door surveys and enhance enrolment drives to identify out-of-school children. Regular monitoring and increased focus on both Gross Enrolment Ratio and Net Enrolment Ratio are crucial steps forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

