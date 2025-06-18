Left Menu

Students Protest Teacher Shortage in Rajouri

Students from a government high school in Rajouri's Budhal tehsil protested over inadequate teacher numbers, blocking a main road. The school, upgraded in 2007, serves 360 students with only five educators. Despite previous peaceful protests, authorities have not taken action, though promises were made for more staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:43 IST
Students from a government high school in Rajouri's Budhal tehsil took to the streets on Wednesday, blocking a key road to protest against the inadequate number of teachers. The institution in Gabbar village, a part of the Kotranka educational zone, operates with only four teachers and a headmaster for 360 students, officials confirmed.

Established as a high school in 2007, the school has not seen an increase in teaching staff, forcing educators to teach multiple subjects at once and affecting education quality, students claimed. Despite previous peaceful demonstrations and discussions involving parents and the local panchayat, no tangible solutions have been provided by the authorities, one student stated.

Socio-political leaders and local administration eventually dispersed the protestors, assuring them of the addition of at least three teachers within a week. However, this remains a verbal promise with no official confirmation yet on the timeline or specific recruitment details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

