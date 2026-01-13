Left Menu

Sunny Varkey Challenges Creators to Tackle Global Education Crisis

Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation, urged content creators at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai to highlight the global education crisis. With 272 million children out of school, Varkey called for influencers to drive awareness and action, emphasizing education as a pivotal solution.

Dubai hosted the world's largest expo for content creators, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, where education leader and philanthropist Sunny Varkey issued a stark challenge. Speaking alongside prominent figures like MrBeast and UAE media officials, Varkey spotlighted the alarming statistic of 272 million children out of school globally.

"This is a global education crisis – a scar on the world's conscience," said Varkey, founder of GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation. He urged influencers to make this crisis trend on social media and push for bringing education to these children, calling it the greatest gift we can offer.

The Summit also launched the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness movement, aiming to inspire kindness and empower communities worldwide. As part of this initiative, content creators will journey to Ghana with MrBeast to help build vital infrastructure, with their experiences shared to galvanize global community action.

