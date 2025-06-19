U.S. Resumes Student Visa Application with Intensified Social Media Scrutiny

The United States is set to resume processing student visa applications, a senior State Department official announced on Wednesday. This comes with a new stipulation that applicants must make their social media profiles public to ensure thorough vetting.

Last May, under the Trump administration's directive, U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide had halted scheduling new visa appointments to expand social media screening procedures.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted that the objective of these measures is to align foreign students' activities with U.S. policy goals. Critics argue these steps infringe upon First Amendment rights, targeting individuals for their political views.