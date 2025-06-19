Left Menu

U.S. Resumes Student Visa Application with Intensified Social Media Scrutiny

The United States has resumed processing student visa applications, now requiring applicants to make their social media profiles public for comprehensive vetting. This move is part of heightened scrutiny ordered by the Trump administration, aimed at aligning foreign student activities with U.S. foreign policy priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:44 IST
The United States is set to resume processing student visa applications, a senior State Department official announced on Wednesday. This comes with a new stipulation that applicants must make their social media profiles public to ensure thorough vetting.

Last May, under the Trump administration's directive, U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide had halted scheduling new visa appointments to expand social media screening procedures.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted that the objective of these measures is to align foreign students' activities with U.S. policy goals. Critics argue these steps infringe upon First Amendment rights, targeting individuals for their political views.

