Kashmir Schools Close for Summer Break Amid Unprecedented Heatwave
In response to an unprecedented heatwave, authorities in Kashmir have announced a 15-day summer break for schools in the region from June 23 to July 7. With temperatures hitting record highs, including Srinagar's hottest June day in two decades, this measure aims to ensure student safety.
21-06-2025
In light of a severe heatwave, Kashmir's educational authorities have declared a 15-day summer recess for schools across the valley, beginning on June 23.
The decision, sanctioned by the competent authority, mandates closure for all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level until July 7.
Srinagar recorded its hottest June day in two decades recently, with temperatures soaring to 35.5 degrees Celsius, posing significant health risks to students and necessitating this precautionary measure.
