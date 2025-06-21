Kashmir Schools Close for Summer Break Amid Unprecedented Heatwave

In light of a severe heatwave, Kashmir's educational authorities have declared a 15-day summer recess for schools across the valley, beginning on June 23.

The decision, sanctioned by the competent authority, mandates closure for all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level until July 7.

Srinagar recorded its hottest June day in two decades recently, with temperatures soaring to 35.5 degrees Celsius, posing significant health risks to students and necessitating this precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)