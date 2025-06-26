UPSC Introduces Correction Window for Exam Applications

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the introduction of a 'correction window' to allow candidates to rectify errors made in their application forms for upcoming NDA & NA and CDS exams, scheduled for September 14, 2025. This initiative is aimed at alleviating concerns arising from the new online portal.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar stated that despite multiple checks during the application process, some applicants still encounter mistakes. The correction window, a one-time measure, provides these candidates an opportunity to amend incorrect details, particularly due to the unfamiliarity with the new system.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the correction module will be accessible for three days. Candidates are urged to watch the UPSC website for announcements regarding exact dates for this feature. The corrected application system replaced the previous one-time registration module on May 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)