UPSC Introduces Correction Window for Exam Applications

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is launching a correction window for candidates to amend errors in applications for the NDA & NA and CDS examinations. This one-time measure responds to mistakes in document attachments and detail entry. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, this feature aims to enhance the application process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:32 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the introduction of a 'correction window' to allow candidates to rectify errors made in their application forms for upcoming NDA & NA and CDS exams, scheduled for September 14, 2025. This initiative is aimed at alleviating concerns arising from the new online portal.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar stated that despite multiple checks during the application process, some applicants still encounter mistakes. The correction window, a one-time measure, provides these candidates an opportunity to amend incorrect details, particularly due to the unfamiliarity with the new system.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the correction module will be accessible for three days. Candidates are urged to watch the UPSC website for announcements regarding exact dates for this feature. The corrected application system replaced the previous one-time registration module on May 28, 2025.

