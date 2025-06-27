Left Menu

Leadership Change at University of Virginia Amid Federal Investigation

James Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, has announced his resignation following pressures linked to a Justice Department investigation into the university's diversity and inclusion policies. The decision reportedly comes amid pressures from the Trump administration.

James Ryan, the president of the University of Virginia, has decided to step down from his post, as confirmed by sources familiar with the situation. His resignation comes amid a federal investigation that probes the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

This resignation follows reported pressures from the Trump administration for Ryan to vacate his position, aiming to address the ongoing Justice Department inquiry effectively. These developments mark a significant shift in the university's leadership during a period of scrutiny and policy evaluation.

The New York Times reported this news on Friday, highlighting the unfolding situation as the university navigates the complexities of federal oversight and institutional governance.

