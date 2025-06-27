University President Resignation Amidst Diversity Policy Controversy

James Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, has announced his resignation to the university's board, according to a report by the New York Times. Sources close to the situation cited pressure from the Trump administration as a primary factor.

The administration demanded Ryan's resignation to resolve a Department of Justice civil rights investigation into UVA's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices. The government criticized the university's employment of race in admissions and other student-related processes as pervasive.

The resignation has been accepted by the university's board. The move comes amid broader criticisms by the Trump administration towards educational institutions accused of promoting ideologically driven narratives. Universities, however, argue that such pressures threaten fundamental academic freedoms and institutional integrity.