Justice Department Opts Out: No Civil Rights Investigation in ICE Shooting

The U.S. Justice Department has announced that it will not initiate a criminal civil rights investigation into the death of Renee Good, who was shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis. This decision marks a distinct deviation from the previous administration's approach to civilian shootings by law enforcement.

While an FBI investigation is still ongoing, it has been reported that the Civil Rights Division will not be involved, prompting concerns about the completeness of the investigation. Minnesota officials have expressed alarm as they were barred from accessing evidence and told they lack jurisdiction over the case.

The Justice Department's stance has sparked uproar, leading to a wave of resignations among federal prosecutors in Minnesota and the Civil Rights Division, with local political figures voicing apprehension over potential political pressure influencing judicial processes.