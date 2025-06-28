Chhattisgarh's Bold Step: An Innovative Education City Emerges in Bilaspur

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled ambitious plans to establish a state-of-the-art education city in Bilaspur, officials disclosed on Saturday. The project is set to feature a library, auditorium, sports facilities, and student hostels, aimed at fostering an enriching educational environment.

The initiative, which is budgeted at Rs 100 crore and will occupy 13 acres, underscores the state's commitment to quality education under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The Nalanda Parisar, a library capable of accommodating 500 students, is among its key highlights.

The upcoming education hub will also include a 700-seater auditorium, a hostel for 1,000 students from outside the district, and AstroTurf playgrounds. With Bilaspur's notable achievements in education since 2000, the project is set to boost its reputation further, catering to the growing needs of over 50,000 students.

